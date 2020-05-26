8661 NASH Drive

Amenities

Live in the architecture studio of A. Quincy Jones. Located on a 2 acre wildlife corridor, surrounded by pristine nature and endless wildlife, this home was the original architecture studio of A. Quincy Jones.Beautiful coffered high ceilings with 13 foot bi-folding glass doors and windows that open to the outside with incredible views of downtown Los Angeles. Built in 1938 by one of the fathers or midcentury modernism, this 1100 sq/ft duplex will make you never want to leave the house.1 Bed 1 Bath + additional loft sleeping area located as one of the last houses on the Kirkwood bowl.Extremely quiet and private.New kitchen with all new appliances, new bathroom gorgeous walk in shower located in the master bedroom. Private parking for 3 cars available on property. Large shared yard as well as laundry room with washer and dryer.Two zone HVAC with AC.Available weekly, monthly, or year long lease.