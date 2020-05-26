All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8661 NASH Drive

8661 Nash Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8661 Nash Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Live in the architecture studio of A. Quincy Jones. Located on a 2 acre wildlife corridor, surrounded by pristine nature and endless wildlife, this home was the original architecture studio of A. Quincy Jones.Beautiful coffered high ceilings with 13 foot bi-folding glass doors and windows that open to the outside with incredible views of downtown Los Angeles. Built in 1938 by one of the fathers or midcentury modernism, this 1100 sq/ft duplex will make you never want to leave the house.1 Bed 1 Bath + additional loft sleeping area located as one of the last houses on the Kirkwood bowl.Extremely quiet and private.New kitchen with all new appliances, new bathroom gorgeous walk in shower located in the master bedroom. Private parking for 3 cars available on property. Large shared yard as well as laundry room with washer and dryer.Two zone HVAC with AC.Available weekly, monthly, or year long lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8661 NASH Drive have any available units?
8661 NASH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8661 NASH Drive have?
Some of 8661 NASH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8661 NASH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8661 NASH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8661 NASH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8661 NASH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8661 NASH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8661 NASH Drive offers parking.
Does 8661 NASH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8661 NASH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8661 NASH Drive have a pool?
No, 8661 NASH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8661 NASH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8661 NASH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8661 NASH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8661 NASH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
