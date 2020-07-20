All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8636 ALLENWOOD Road
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

8636 ALLENWOOD Road

8636 Allenwood Road
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

8636 Allenwood Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This private compound has been re-designed for a modern lifestyle. The sun filled expansive open floor plan features soaring wood beam vaulted ceilings, bamboo floors & sliding walls of glass in almost every room. The house provides a seamless indoor/outdoor flow to the tranquil exterior spaces. The spectacular living room has an original wood burning fireplace & built-in cocktail bar w/ wine refrigerator that is perfect for entertaining. The house has a gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ professional Viking stainless steel appliances which opens to the media/family room w/ Terrazzo floors and modular electronic skylights w/ roller shades. The luxurious master suite offers high wood beamed ceilings, a sitting area, walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom w/ dual sinks & soaking tub. Two spacious bedrooms offer direct access to the yard and built in closets. Conveniently located and walking distance to hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 ALLENWOOD Road have any available units?
8636 ALLENWOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8636 ALLENWOOD Road have?
Some of 8636 ALLENWOOD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 ALLENWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
8636 ALLENWOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 ALLENWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 8636 ALLENWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8636 ALLENWOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 8636 ALLENWOOD Road offers parking.
Does 8636 ALLENWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8636 ALLENWOOD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 ALLENWOOD Road have a pool?
No, 8636 ALLENWOOD Road does not have a pool.
Does 8636 ALLENWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 8636 ALLENWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 ALLENWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 ALLENWOOD Road has units with dishwashers.
