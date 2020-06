8620 S GRAMERCY Place

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED CORNER LOT HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. NEW PAINT, NEW WINDOW COVERS, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND NEW APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE. A HUGH PRIVATE LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE AND A PANORAMIC FRONT WINDOW VIEW THAT CAPTURES THE BEAUTY OF SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT THE DAY. A LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN, NEXT TO A LARGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING THE BACKYARD. THIS HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH A STEP DOWN MASTER SUITE AND AN ATTACHED 3/4 BATHROOM. SO MUCH OF THE ORIGINAL AMENITIES THROUGHOUT THIS HOMES HAS BEEN SO WELL CARED FOR BY THE OWNER, IT COMPLIMENTS TODAY'S' UPGRADES. THIS HOME IS A MUCH SEE FOR THAT SPECIAL OCCUPANT THAT WILL APPRECIATE IT AS MUCH AS THE OWNER HAS OVER THE YEARS. THIS PROPERTY IS CLOSE TO LAX, THE NEW SPORTS STADIUM CURRENTLY BEING CONSTRUCTED AND ALL TYPES OF SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.