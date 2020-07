Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Well sized and private two bedroom one bathroom downstairs unit. This apartment is in a 4-plex and comes with vinyl floors throughout, stove and fridge, washer/dryer hookups, parking, AND lots of natural light and closets. This apartment is very close to restaurants, stores, public transit, and much, much more.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 2/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

