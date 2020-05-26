All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8617 Bluffdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8617 Bluffdale Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

8617 Bluffdale Drive

8617 Bluffdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8617 Bluffdale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in Sun Valley is an amazing back home for Lease with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Inside this 1,100-SQFT home find a fabulous open floor -plan with sleek flooring, baseboard moldings, soaring high ceilings equipped with recessed lighting and central AC! Upon entry find a bright and spacious living room and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with well-crafted wooden cabinetry, a bay window, granite counter-tops, as well as bar stool seating and a French door that leads out. The bathroom is beautifully designed, and the bedroom is well-illuminated with double mirrored closets. This back home also offers a private gated entry with a large front patio space. Located on a nice cul-de-sac street, close to the USPS, bus lines, popular dining and just minutes from the 5-freeways. Don’t Delay, Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 Bluffdale Drive have any available units?
8617 Bluffdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 Bluffdale Drive have?
Some of 8617 Bluffdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Bluffdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Bluffdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 Bluffdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8617 Bluffdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8617 Bluffdale Drive offer parking?
No, 8617 Bluffdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8617 Bluffdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 Bluffdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 Bluffdale Drive have a pool?
No, 8617 Bluffdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8617 Bluffdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8617 Bluffdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 Bluffdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 Bluffdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College