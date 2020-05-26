8617 Bluffdale Drive

Amenities

Located in Sun Valley is an amazing back home for Lease with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Inside this 1,100-SQFT home find a fabulous open floor -plan with sleek flooring, baseboard moldings, soaring high ceilings equipped with recessed lighting and central AC! Upon entry find a bright and spacious living room and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with well-crafted wooden cabinetry, a bay window, granite counter-tops, as well as bar stool seating and a French door that leads out. The bathroom is beautifully designed, and the bedroom is well-illuminated with double mirrored closets. This back home also offers a private gated entry with a large front patio space. Located on a nice cul-de-sac street, close to the USPS, bus lines, popular dining and just minutes from the 5-freeways. Don’t Delay, Call Today!