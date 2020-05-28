All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8613 Hollywood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8613 Hollywood Boulevard
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

8613 Hollywood Boulevard

8613 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8613 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Attention Tenants: This architectural masterpiece, situated in the heartbeat of the Hollywood Hills is overlooking a panoramic city views and just above the famed Sunset Strip. Set off the street by a private gated driveway, you'll arrive to a bright and inviting home, boasting views from almost every room. Listen to music, dim the lights, or close the blinds on the Creston system which runs throughout the whole house. The indoor/outdoor open floor-plan for the living room, family room, and open kitchen is truly unique and allows for an abundance of natural light. The sliding glass windows lead to a beautifully landscaped deck, and European style pool which feature timeless city views. After a long day by the pool, make your way up to an enormous master suite which faces downtown, and has a patio overlooking the pool. This modernism is tranquility meets function and minutes from trendy Sunset Strip nightlife. HOUSE IS AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY, & MONTHLY RENTALS INQUIRE RATE. Listing provided by Robert Crawford - Tricanyon Realty and Vicky Sheng - We Are Realty Inc.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8613-hollywood-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90069-usa/5e2258ce-a3c5-4ca9-af70-70ef12a3ba05

(RLNE5542189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
8613 Hollywood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8613 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8613 Hollywood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8613 Hollywood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8613 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8613 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8613 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8613 Hollywood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8613 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8613 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8613 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8613 Hollywood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8613 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College