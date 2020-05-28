8613 Hollywood Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Attention Tenants: This architectural masterpiece, situated in the heartbeat of the Hollywood Hills is overlooking a panoramic city views and just above the famed Sunset Strip. Set off the street by a private gated driveway, you'll arrive to a bright and inviting home, boasting views from almost every room. Listen to music, dim the lights, or close the blinds on the Creston system which runs throughout the whole house. The indoor/outdoor open floor-plan for the living room, family room, and open kitchen is truly unique and allows for an abundance of natural light. The sliding glass windows lead to a beautifully landscaped deck, and European style pool which feature timeless city views. After a long day by the pool, make your way up to an enormous master suite which faces downtown, and has a patio overlooking the pool. This modernism is tranquility meets function and minutes from trendy Sunset Strip nightlife. HOUSE IS AVAILABLE FOR DAILY, WEEKLY, & MONTHLY RENTALS INQUIRE RATE. Listing provided by Robert Crawford - Tricanyon Realty and Vicky Sheng - We Are Realty Inc.



