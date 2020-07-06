861 W 40th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL RESTORED CRAFTSMAN HOME-EXQUISITE ORIGINAL DETAILS-CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT-PRIVATE FRONTYARD AND BACKYARD WITH MATURE FRUIT TREES AND LANDSCAPING-6 PARKING SPACES - Be prepared to fall in LOVE! The craftsman house is 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms built in 1912 is a unique find. Lovingly restored and remodeled, this place has the best of both worlds: charm and character from the past, yet tasteful modern updates from the present with central heat/AC, set-up for Ring doorbell and alarm security kit, and Level 2 electrical outlet for charging your electric vehicle.



The living room and dining room are warm and inviting, with tons of windows, original wood wainscoting and tray ceilings. The front porch has ample space for your outdoor living, and there is a bonus sunroom on the eastside of the house.



The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, microwave, fridge and granite countertops. There is a separate laundry area that comes with a pair of energy star efficient washer and dryer.



The master bedroom is spacious enough for a California king-sized bed with its own full bathroom. The other 3 bedrooms can fit king, queen- and full-sized beds. They share the 2nd full bathroom.



The exterior space is beautiful landscaped. The front yard also has mini palm trees and herbs. The backyard is dotted with mature fruit trees. Gardeners come to take care of the property once a week.



The house is equipped with 6 parking spaces total-4 in the carport in the backyard and 2 tandem parking spaces in the front yard.



Centrally located, just a short scoot to USC, a 5-minute walk to the Expo/Vermont Station with the Expo Line to Santa Monica and Blue Line to DTLA. The house is a 5-minute walk to the Rose Garden, California African American Museum, the Natural History Museum, the LA Memorial Coliseum, and the Banc of California Stadium. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is currently under construction and is set to open in 2021. The house minutes to the 10 and 110 freeways.



(RLNE5334799)