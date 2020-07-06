All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

861 W 40th Pl

861 West 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

861 West 40th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL RESTORED CRAFTSMAN HOME-EXQUISITE ORIGINAL DETAILS-CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT-PRIVATE FRONTYARD AND BACKYARD WITH MATURE FRUIT TREES AND LANDSCAPING-6 PARKING SPACES - Be prepared to fall in LOVE! The craftsman house is 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms built in 1912 is a unique find. Lovingly restored and remodeled, this place has the best of both worlds: charm and character from the past, yet tasteful modern updates from the present with central heat/AC, set-up for Ring doorbell and alarm security kit, and Level 2 electrical outlet for charging your electric vehicle.

The living room and dining room are warm and inviting, with tons of windows, original wood wainscoting and tray ceilings. The front porch has ample space for your outdoor living, and there is a bonus sunroom on the eastside of the house.

The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, microwave, fridge and granite countertops. There is a separate laundry area that comes with a pair of energy star efficient washer and dryer.

The master bedroom is spacious enough for a California king-sized bed with its own full bathroom. The other 3 bedrooms can fit king, queen- and full-sized beds. They share the 2nd full bathroom.

The exterior space is beautiful landscaped. The front yard also has mini palm trees and herbs. The backyard is dotted with mature fruit trees. Gardeners come to take care of the property once a week.

The house is equipped with 6 parking spaces total-4 in the carport in the backyard and 2 tandem parking spaces in the front yard.

Centrally located, just a short scoot to USC, a 5-minute walk to the Expo/Vermont Station with the Expo Line to Santa Monica and Blue Line to DTLA. The house is a 5-minute walk to the Rose Garden, California African American Museum, the Natural History Museum, the LA Memorial Coliseum, and the Banc of California Stadium. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is currently under construction and is set to open in 2021. The house minutes to the 10 and 110 freeways.

(RLNE5334799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 W 40th Pl have any available units?
861 W 40th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 W 40th Pl have?
Some of 861 W 40th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 W 40th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
861 W 40th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 W 40th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 W 40th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 861 W 40th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 861 W 40th Pl offers parking.
Does 861 W 40th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 W 40th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 W 40th Pl have a pool?
No, 861 W 40th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 861 W 40th Pl have accessible units?
No, 861 W 40th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 861 W 40th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 W 40th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

