8609 West Olympic Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*Over 2500 square feet of exquisitely renovated Duplex

*Very beautiful, bright and luxury LOWER duplex

*Spacious 3 bedrooms + den and 2 baths

*Large living room, formal dining room, breakfast room & laundry room

*Central hall plan

*Wood Burning Fire Place in the living room

*Beautiful imported friendly granite counter tops

*Elegant travertine back splash

*Beautiful custom made maple cabinets

*Nice refinished hardwood and tile floors

*New paneled doors and hardware

*Modern electrical and plumbing fixtures

*Beamed Ceiling

*New central air conditioning and heating

*New washer and dryer inside the unit

*Large backyard

*Three (3) private car garage



OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 9:00AM TO 6:00PM, LOWER DUPLEX!



For more information and to view the DUPLEX, please call