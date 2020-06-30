8609 West Olympic Blvd.

Amenities
*Over 2500 square feet of exquisitely renovated Duplex
*Very beautiful, bright and luxury LOWER duplex
*Spacious 3 bedrooms + den and 2 baths
*Large living room, formal dining room, breakfast room & laundry room
*Central hall plan
*Wood Burning Fire Place in the living room
*Beautiful imported friendly granite counter tops
*Elegant travertine back splash
*Beautiful custom made maple cabinets
*Nice refinished hardwood and tile floors
*New paneled doors and hardware
*Modern electrical and plumbing fixtures
*Beamed Ceiling
*New central air conditioning and heating
*New washer and dryer inside the unit
*Large backyard
*Three (3) private car garage
OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 9:00AM TO 6:00PM, LOWER DUPLEX!
For more information and to view the DUPLEX, please call