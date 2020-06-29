8603 Tilden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Call 818-404-5937 to view.

Duplex property front house for rent.

2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen, living room dinning room

Remodeled inside and out.

New Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

Private front yard with landscape.

Asking for 1 year lease, month to month to follow.

Deposit of $2,200, Monthly Rent $2,200

No Animals.

Private area for storage with lock and key.

1 car parking inside property.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/panorama-city-ca?lid=12593173



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5158099)