Los Angeles, CA
8603 Tilden Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

8603 Tilden Avenue

8603 Tilden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8603 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Call 818-404-5937 to view.
Duplex property front house for rent.
2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen, living room dinning room
Remodeled inside and out.
New Central Heating and Air Conditioning.
Private front yard with landscape.
Asking for 1 year lease, month to month to follow.
Deposit of $2,200, Monthly Rent $2,200
No Animals.
Private area for storage with lock and key.
1 car parking inside property.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Tilden Avenue have any available units?
8603 Tilden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8603 Tilden Avenue have?
Some of 8603 Tilden Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8603 Tilden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Tilden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Tilden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8603 Tilden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8603 Tilden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8603 Tilden Avenue offers parking.
Does 8603 Tilden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Tilden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Tilden Avenue have a pool?
No, 8603 Tilden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Tilden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8603 Tilden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Tilden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8603 Tilden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
