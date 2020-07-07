All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

8601 Cantaloupe Avenue

8601 Cantaloupe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8601 Cantaloupe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning spacious, newly remodeled home with 2 bedroom + 1 bath home with bonus room. Open floor plan with great airflow. Exquisite modern details throughout; hasn' t been occupied since updates completed. This move-in ready home offers NEW windows, NEW interior and exterior paint, NEW window treatments, NEW flooring, NEW kitchen counter tops/bathroom counter/shower and much more! This home offers unlimited possibilities, such as, entertaining or gardening. Call to schedule a tour to see this home in person to appreciate all the features it has to offer: Features include:
All new stainless steel appliances in a contemporary kitchen
Washer/dryer in the home
Newly installed oak laminate floors
Bathroom with beautiful double sink vanity
Gated two-car parking plus plenty of streets parking
Large backyard with fruit trees and bbq area on a quiet street
Minutes away from several parks, St Genevieve s School, Kaiser Permanente, and the 5, 170, & 405 freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue have any available units?
8601 Cantaloupe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue have?
Some of 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Cantaloupe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue offers parking.
Does 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue have a pool?
No, 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Cantaloupe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

