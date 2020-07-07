8601 Cantaloupe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning spacious, newly remodeled home with 2 bedroom + 1 bath home with bonus room. Open floor plan with great airflow. Exquisite modern details throughout; hasn' t been occupied since updates completed. This move-in ready home offers NEW windows, NEW interior and exterior paint, NEW window treatments, NEW flooring, NEW kitchen counter tops/bathroom counter/shower and much more! This home offers unlimited possibilities, such as, entertaining or gardening. Call to schedule a tour to see this home in person to appreciate all the features it has to offer: Features include:

All new stainless steel appliances in a contemporary kitchen

Washer/dryer in the home

Newly installed oak laminate floors

Bathroom with beautiful double sink vanity

Gated two-car parking plus plenty of streets parking

Large backyard with fruit trees and bbq area on a quiet street

Minutes away from several parks, St Genevieve s School, Kaiser Permanente, and the 5, 170, & 405 freeways