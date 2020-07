Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN HOME LOCATED ON CUL`DE`SAC. MASTER BATH HAS SHOWER/TUB. 2ND BATH IS POWDER ROOM. ONE OF THE NICEST STREETS IN "MIRACLE MILE." CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD, UPDATED PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL. LOTS OF WINDOWS. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. CLOSE TO MUSEUM, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. FENCED IN BACK YARD. GATED BACK YARD. TEXT AGENT PLEASE. GOOD CREDIT ONLY! THIS IS A GEM!! TENANT OCCUPIED, NO SIGN ON PROPERTY!! TEXT AGENT FOR SHOWING REQUEST..