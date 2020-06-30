859 New Hampshire Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cda7e4f09a ---- These fantastic units have been designed with function and form in mind and re-imagined for today\'s luxury lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. The exterior is handsome, and well maintained, with a freshly landscaped walkway. The interior is bright and airy, with generous closets. Convenient to Downtown and the 10. If you don\'t feel like driving, rest assured you are in a highly walkable neighborhood. You\'re just a short stroll to Lafayette Rec, the Commissary, Poketo, Halal Guys, plus shopping and so much more to explore. Come check out this one soon as it won\'t last long! Available for an immediate move-in. Please contact 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet-friendly New stainless steel appliances Large windows/natural light Air Conditioning Laundry Onsite Open Floor Plan Street parking only LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease pictures may not be the exact unit