All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 859 New Hampshire Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
859 New Hampshire Ave
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

859 New Hampshire Ave

859 South New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

859 South New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cda7e4f09a ---- These fantastic units have been designed with function and form in mind and re-imagined for today\'s luxury lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. The exterior is handsome, and well maintained, with a freshly landscaped walkway. The interior is bright and airy, with generous closets. Convenient to Downtown and the 10. If you don\'t feel like driving, rest assured you are in a highly walkable neighborhood. You\'re just a short stroll to Lafayette Rec, the Commissary, Poketo, Halal Guys, plus shopping and so much more to explore. Come check out this one soon as it won\'t last long! Available for an immediate move-in. Please contact 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet-friendly New stainless steel appliances Large windows/natural light Air Conditioning Laundry Onsite Open Floor Plan Street parking only LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease pictures may not be the exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
859 New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 859 New Hampshire Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
859 New Hampshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 New Hampshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 859 New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
No, 859 New Hampshire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 859 New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 New Hampshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
No, 859 New Hampshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 859 New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 859 New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 859 New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 859 New Hampshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College