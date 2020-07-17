8573 WALNUT Drive

Amenities

Must see, brand new lovingly updated, fully renovated luxury Laurel Canyon hideaway: * Brand New , never lived in since rehab* Central AC* Tons of Light* 180 degree panoramic views from Hollywood sign to DTLA* Large Living area with high beamed ceilings giving way outdoor deck/2nd living area perfect for entertaining * Fireplace* Chefs Grade professional Range/Stove* Washer/Dryer* Stunning Kitchen with Glass Tile* 2 person Shower/Steam Room* Google Nest Thermostat* Ring Door Security* Weight Room* 2 Decks* Quiet/Semi Private Street* 150 year old Barn board floors throughout imported from Canada * Bedrooms on different floors so complete privacy * Each level has its own entrance* New Landscaping* Garage with direct house access* Smoke Free Located in Wonderland School District.