Los Angeles, CA
8573 WALNUT Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

8573 WALNUT Drive

8573 Walnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8573 Walnut Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Must see, brand new lovingly updated, fully renovated luxury Laurel Canyon hideaway: * Brand New , never lived in since rehab* Central AC* Tons of Light* 180 degree panoramic views from Hollywood sign to DTLA* Large Living area with high beamed ceilings giving way outdoor deck/2nd living area perfect for entertaining * Fireplace* Chefs Grade professional Range/Stove* Washer/Dryer* Stunning Kitchen with Glass Tile* 2 person Shower/Steam Room* Google Nest Thermostat* Ring Door Security* Weight Room* 2 Decks* Quiet/Semi Private Street* 150 year old Barn board floors throughout imported from Canada * Bedrooms on different floors so complete privacy * Each level has its own entrance* New Landscaping* Garage with direct house access* Smoke Free Located in Wonderland School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8573 WALNUT Drive have any available units?
8573 WALNUT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8573 WALNUT Drive have?
Some of 8573 WALNUT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8573 WALNUT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8573 WALNUT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8573 WALNUT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8573 WALNUT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8573 WALNUT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8573 WALNUT Drive offers parking.
Does 8573 WALNUT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8573 WALNUT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8573 WALNUT Drive have a pool?
No, 8573 WALNUT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8573 WALNUT Drive have accessible units?
No, 8573 WALNUT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8573 WALNUT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8573 WALNUT Drive has units with dishwashers.
