All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 857 W 43rd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
857 W 43rd Pl
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

857 W 43rd Pl

857 West 43rd Place · (424) 229-2726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

857 West 43rd Place, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2099 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath fully renovated - Property Id: 129830

Beautiful completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit within a gated complex- 2nd floor. Brand new construction. Open kitchen plan with all new recess lighting, brand new windows, fresh paint from head to toe, washer and dryer, dish washer, new heater, AC unit, water boiler, new hardwood flooring, ceiling fan in every room, spacious walk in closet, private parking space with a garage that fits another full sized car (rented separately). Unit is accessible from the parking lot and front of building.

The property is located near USC, Exposition park, museums, and is metro accessible, close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers. Only minutes away from the 110 and 10 freeways.

PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE August 1st.

$3000 deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129830
Property Id 129830

(RLNE5882349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 W 43rd Pl have any available units?
857 W 43rd Pl has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 W 43rd Pl have?
Some of 857 W 43rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 W 43rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
857 W 43rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 W 43rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 W 43rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 857 W 43rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 857 W 43rd Pl offers parking.
Does 857 W 43rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 857 W 43rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 W 43rd Pl have a pool?
No, 857 W 43rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 857 W 43rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 857 W 43rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 857 W 43rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 W 43rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 857 W 43rd Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity