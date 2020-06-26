857 W 43rd Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath fully renovated - Property Id: 129830



Beautiful completely renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit within a gated complex- 2nd floor. Brand new construction. Open kitchen plan with all new recess lighting, brand new windows, fresh paint from head to toe, washer and dryer, dish washer, new heater, AC unit, water boiler, new hardwood flooring, ceiling fan in every room, spacious walk in closet, private parking space with a garage that fits another full sized car (rented separately). Unit is accessible from the parking lot and front of building.



The property is located near USC, Exposition park, museums, and is metro accessible, close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers. Only minutes away from the 110 and 10 freeways.



PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE August 1st.



$3000 deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129830

(RLNE5882349)