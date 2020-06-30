All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

8566 Hanna Ave.

8566 Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8566 Hanna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Brand New 2b Townhome in West Hills. $2,650 including utilities! - This bright, modern, brand new 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, about 1,070 sqft Townhome was just built and is move-in ready! Be the first one to occupy and enjoy the open floor plan and everything it has to offer! Located on a quiet street, with your own separate entrance. Lots of street parking available. Minutes away from Topanga Mall.
The beautiful ADU unit includes Stainless Steel appliances, A/C and Heat wall units in every room, new Washer/Dryer, great quality sturdy floors and lots of windows.
All utilities will be included (except for internet).

Looking for a one year lease.
Cats ok with $500 deposit.
No Smoking.
Income must be 2.5x the rent with good credit score.
Security Deposit will be based on credit.
$42 Application Fee for credit and background check.

For showings please contact Fay at 818-900-1328.
DRE#02043086.
LRS Realty & Management, Inc.
We are a Fair Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing guidelines.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5334802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8566 Hanna Ave. have any available units?
8566 Hanna Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8566 Hanna Ave. have?
Some of 8566 Hanna Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8566 Hanna Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8566 Hanna Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8566 Hanna Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8566 Hanna Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8566 Hanna Ave. offer parking?
No, 8566 Hanna Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8566 Hanna Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8566 Hanna Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8566 Hanna Ave. have a pool?
No, 8566 Hanna Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8566 Hanna Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8566 Hanna Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8566 Hanna Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8566 Hanna Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

