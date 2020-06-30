8566 Hanna Ave.

Amenities

Brand New 2b Townhome in West Hills. $2,650 including utilities! - This bright, modern, brand new 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, about 1,070 sqft Townhome was just built and is move-in ready! Be the first one to occupy and enjoy the open floor plan and everything it has to offer! Located on a quiet street, with your own separate entrance. Lots of street parking available. Minutes away from Topanga Mall.

The beautiful ADU unit includes Stainless Steel appliances, A/C and Heat wall units in every room, new Washer/Dryer, great quality sturdy floors and lots of windows.

All utilities will be included (except for internet).



Looking for a one year lease.

Cats ok with $500 deposit.

No Smoking.

Income must be 2.5x the rent with good credit score.

Security Deposit will be based on credit.

$42 Application Fee for credit and background check.



For showings please contact Fay at 818-900-1328.

DRE#02043086.

LRS Realty & Management, Inc.

We are a Fair Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing guidelines.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5334802)