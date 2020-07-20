All apartments in Los Angeles
8544 MULHOLLAND Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

8544 MULHOLLAND Drive

8544 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8544 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This completely renovated Mid-Century home Finished with the highest quality materials.Enjoy the latest and greatest amenities this entertainer's dream home has to offer.feature includes :seamless indoor/outdoor floor plan, Brand new chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, And large Formal dining room.Additional features include , private office , Media room , Surround sound through out, Bonus room with private entry and RARE attached 3 car garage.This resort style home embodies the California lifestyle with lush landscaping , pool & spa and built in outdoor kitchen.Turn the key and enjoy LA living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
8544 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8544 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8544 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
