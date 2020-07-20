8544 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities

This completely renovated Mid-Century home Finished with the highest quality materials.Enjoy the latest and greatest amenities this entertainer's dream home has to offer.feature includes :seamless indoor/outdoor floor plan, Brand new chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, And large Formal dining room.Additional features include , private office , Media room , Surround sound through out, Bonus room with private entry and RARE attached 3 car garage.This resort style home embodies the California lifestyle with lush landscaping , pool & spa and built in outdoor kitchen.Turn the key and enjoy LA living at its finest.