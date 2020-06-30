All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:34 AM

8535 Paso Robles Avenue

8535 Paso Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8535 Paso Robles Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Sherwood Forest. House includes an open layout, walking into an open living room area. The left side features an updated kitchen with a double oven, breakfast nook and walk in pantry and half bath. Following that there is a bedroom, which is currently being used as an office, with built in storage and access to the backyard/ and garage. The dining room beyond the kitchen features a wet bar and access leading out to the backyard. On the right side of the house there are 3 bedrooms, two of which have attached bathrooms. The master bedroom has two walk in closets, high ceilings, and doors leading out to the backyard. The master bath has dual sinks, stand alone shower and jetted tub. The backyard has a built in BBQ, pool, and sports court. This home has a gated entry with a circular driveway, plenty of parking besides the two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 Paso Robles Avenue have any available units?
8535 Paso Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8535 Paso Robles Avenue have?
Some of 8535 Paso Robles Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 Paso Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8535 Paso Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 Paso Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8535 Paso Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8535 Paso Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8535 Paso Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 8535 Paso Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8535 Paso Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 Paso Robles Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8535 Paso Robles Avenue has a pool.
Does 8535 Paso Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8535 Paso Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 Paso Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8535 Paso Robles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

