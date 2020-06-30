8535 Paso Robles Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Sherwood Forest. House includes an open layout, walking into an open living room area. The left side features an updated kitchen with a double oven, breakfast nook and walk in pantry and half bath. Following that there is a bedroom, which is currently being used as an office, with built in storage and access to the backyard/ and garage. The dining room beyond the kitchen features a wet bar and access leading out to the backyard. On the right side of the house there are 3 bedrooms, two of which have attached bathrooms. The master bedroom has two walk in closets, high ceilings, and doors leading out to the backyard. The master bath has dual sinks, stand alone shower and jetted tub. The backyard has a built in BBQ, pool, and sports court. This home has a gated entry with a circular driveway, plenty of parking besides the two car garage.