Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8525 Cadillac St
8525 W Cadillac Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8525 W Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment studio. New onsite coin laundry machines, parking in driveway. Lots of light, very accessible to freeways, shops, malls, food.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8525 Cadillac St have any available units?
8525 Cadillac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8525 Cadillac St currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Cadillac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Cadillac St pet-friendly?
No, 8525 Cadillac St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8525 Cadillac St offer parking?
Yes, 8525 Cadillac St offers parking.
Does 8525 Cadillac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Cadillac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Cadillac St have a pool?
No, 8525 Cadillac St does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Cadillac St have accessible units?
No, 8525 Cadillac St does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Cadillac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Cadillac St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8525 Cadillac St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8525 Cadillac St does not have units with air conditioning.
