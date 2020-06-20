All apartments in Los Angeles
8524 Ranchito Avenue
8524 Ranchito Avenue

8524 Ranchito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8524 Ranchito Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome to your new Zen Oasis! This beautiful home is situated on a quiet tree lined street. Remodeled to the studs, featuring high end finishes and NEW: roof, windows, gates, aesthetically pleasing grounds, stucco, insulation, drywall, copper plumbing, tankless water heater, 2 AC/Heat units, 200 amp electric panel, cameras, speaker system inside and out, and much more! Upon entering the front door, you are greeted by a large open floor plan including: beamed ceilings, decorative window shades, custom color-changing lights, and a one of a kind wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is a chefs dream with stainless steel appliances, custom hood, island with double wine racks, farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, and an abundance of cabinet space. No detail spared. Off the Kitchen is a dining area for hosting all your holiday dinners. Enter the hallway, and you’ll find a stackable W+D inside a closet, and a bathroom equipped with top of the line custom finishes. Escape to your Grand Master suite featuring a spa-like bath. Bathroom has a chic dual vanity, floor to wall tiles, jetted tub, and an alluring walk-in shower. Master bedroom includes a custom walk-in-closet. Enjoy the evenings in your resort like backyard with surround sound speakers inside and outside the home. Backyard has a semi-enclosed patio with recessed lights, lounging area and a storage room. Lemon, orange, blueberry, almond and avocado trees out back! This turnkey home is where you will create endless memories!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 Ranchito Avenue have any available units?
8524 Ranchito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8524 Ranchito Avenue have?
Some of 8524 Ranchito Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 Ranchito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8524 Ranchito Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 Ranchito Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8524 Ranchito Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8524 Ranchito Avenue offer parking?
No, 8524 Ranchito Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8524 Ranchito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 Ranchito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 Ranchito Avenue have a pool?
No, 8524 Ranchito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8524 Ranchito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8524 Ranchito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 Ranchito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8524 Ranchito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
