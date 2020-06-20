8524 Ranchito Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome to your new Zen Oasis! This beautiful home is situated on a quiet tree lined street. Remodeled to the studs, featuring high end finishes and NEW: roof, windows, gates, aesthetically pleasing grounds, stucco, insulation, drywall, copper plumbing, tankless water heater, 2 AC/Heat units, 200 amp electric panel, cameras, speaker system inside and out, and much more! Upon entering the front door, you are greeted by a large open floor plan including: beamed ceilings, decorative window shades, custom color-changing lights, and a one of a kind wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is a chefs dream with stainless steel appliances, custom hood, island with double wine racks, farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, and an abundance of cabinet space. No detail spared. Off the Kitchen is a dining area for hosting all your holiday dinners. Enter the hallway, and you’ll find a stackable W+D inside a closet, and a bathroom equipped with top of the line custom finishes. Escape to your Grand Master suite featuring a spa-like bath. Bathroom has a chic dual vanity, floor to wall tiles, jetted tub, and an alluring walk-in shower. Master bedroom includes a custom walk-in-closet. Enjoy the evenings in your resort like backyard with surround sound speakers inside and outside the home. Backyard has a semi-enclosed patio with recessed lights, lounging area and a storage room. Lemon, orange, blueberry, almond and avocado trees out back! This turnkey home is where you will create endless memories!