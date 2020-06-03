8521 HORNER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Possibly the lowest priced Apt in the area. Charming One Bedroom One Bath newly remodeled Apartment. Very open and bright second floor unit. New wood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with new stove, refrigerator. Good size living room with many windows. Beautiful bathroom with original tiles and fixtures. Private Master suite with large walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Upper unit in an 8 unit complex. Close to local shops, transporation and places for entertainment. Located adjacent to Beverly Hills with short Drive to Freeway 10, Westwood, Century City Mall, Cedars Sinai Hospital.