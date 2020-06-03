All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8521 HORNER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8521 HORNER Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

8521 HORNER Street

8521 Horner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8521 Horner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Possibly the lowest priced Apt in the area. Charming One Bedroom One Bath newly remodeled Apartment. Very open and bright second floor unit. New wood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with new stove, refrigerator. Good size living room with many windows. Beautiful bathroom with original tiles and fixtures. Private Master suite with large walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Upper unit in an 8 unit complex. Close to local shops, transporation and places for entertainment. Located adjacent to Beverly Hills with short Drive to Freeway 10, Westwood, Century City Mall, Cedars Sinai Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 HORNER Street have any available units?
8521 HORNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 HORNER Street have?
Some of 8521 HORNER Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 HORNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
8521 HORNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 HORNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 8521 HORNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8521 HORNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 8521 HORNER Street offers parking.
Does 8521 HORNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 HORNER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 HORNER Street have a pool?
No, 8521 HORNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 8521 HORNER Street have accessible units?
No, 8521 HORNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 HORNER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 HORNER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College