8516 Allenwood Rd

Private Laurel Canyon Mid-Century Oasis with Swimming Pool and Stunning Views! - An Exceptionally private and serene mid-century modern home with rare unobstructed canyon views! This 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom hillside oasis was fully renovated just under 3 years ago to the highest standards of luxury, function, and comfort! Tucked behind a long private driveway with plenty of additional parking, the home features a designer pool with outdoor shower and pristinely landscaped backyard in a lush canyon setting. The homes layout is open, airy, and perfect for your indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Custom renovations include: exquisitely remodeled bathrooms, brand new designer kitchen, plentiful storage, impeccable finishes, fixtures, appliances and systems. A true hillside gem that youll love to come home to!



Located in the top-rated Wonderland Elementary School district with proximity to the Sunset Strip, Ventura Blvd, Runyon Canyon, Fryman Canyon, and more! Near some of the best shopping, hiking, and city life Los Angeles has to offer. A "must see" home!



Easy to show! To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michael at 310.600.9345.



