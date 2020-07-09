All apartments in Los Angeles
8516 Allenwood Rd
8516 Allenwood Rd

8516 Allenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

8516 Allenwood Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Private Laurel Canyon Mid-Century Oasis with Swimming Pool and Stunning Views! - An Exceptionally private and serene mid-century modern home with rare unobstructed canyon views! This 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom hillside oasis was fully renovated just under 3 years ago to the highest standards of luxury, function, and comfort! Tucked behind a long private driveway with plenty of additional parking, the home features a designer pool with outdoor shower and pristinely landscaped backyard in a lush canyon setting. The homes layout is open, airy, and perfect for your indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Custom renovations include: exquisitely remodeled bathrooms, brand new designer kitchen, plentiful storage, impeccable finishes, fixtures, appliances and systems. A true hillside gem that youll love to come home to!

Located in the top-rated Wonderland Elementary School district with proximity to the Sunset Strip, Ventura Blvd, Runyon Canyon, Fryman Canyon, and more! Near some of the best shopping, hiking, and city life Los Angeles has to offer. A "must see" home!

Easy to show! To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michael at 310.600.9345.

(RLNE4257086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Allenwood Rd have any available units?
8516 Allenwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8516 Allenwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Allenwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Allenwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8516 Allenwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8516 Allenwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8516 Allenwood Rd offers parking.
Does 8516 Allenwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 Allenwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Allenwood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8516 Allenwood Rd has a pool.
Does 8516 Allenwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 8516 Allenwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Allenwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 Allenwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8516 Allenwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8516 Allenwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
