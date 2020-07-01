All apartments in Los Angeles
8515 SATURN Street
8515 SATURN Street

8515 Saturn Street · No Longer Available
Location

8515 Saturn Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a great front-facing 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse with laundry inside! Updated with laminate flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, new appliances. Southern and West-facing windows and juliet balcony infuse the space with wonderful light. Watch the sunset from your bedroom window above the palm trees. Built-in shelving and desk area upstairs set up for a study/office area. Convenient location just South of Pico and off La Cienega - close to Beverlywood and Mid City. 2 parking spaces tandem. Come check it out and enjoy the oranges from the tree in the common area too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 SATURN Street have any available units?
8515 SATURN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 SATURN Street have?
Some of 8515 SATURN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 SATURN Street currently offering any rent specials?
8515 SATURN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 SATURN Street pet-friendly?
No, 8515 SATURN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8515 SATURN Street offer parking?
Yes, 8515 SATURN Street offers parking.
Does 8515 SATURN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 SATURN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 SATURN Street have a pool?
No, 8515 SATURN Street does not have a pool.
Does 8515 SATURN Street have accessible units?
No, 8515 SATURN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 SATURN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8515 SATURN Street has units with dishwashers.

