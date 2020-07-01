8515 SATURN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

What a great front-facing 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse with laundry inside! Updated with laminate flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, new appliances. Southern and West-facing windows and juliet balcony infuse the space with wonderful light. Watch the sunset from your bedroom window above the palm trees. Built-in shelving and desk area upstairs set up for a study/office area. Convenient location just South of Pico and off La Cienega - close to Beverlywood and Mid City. 2 parking spaces tandem. Come check it out and enjoy the oranges from the tree in the common area too!