8515 FALMOUTH Avenue

Fall in LOVE with this beautiful piece of paradise in Villas del Rey that has everything that you are looking for. This modern condo offers an open and functional floor plan, spacious living and dining area, updated glass fireplace, two private bedrooms - separated by the living/dining area with walk-in closets. The large balcony welcomes true California indoor-outdoor living and is waiting for summer parties. It also has recessed lighting, recently upgraded floors and bathrooms, HVAC, inside washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances. Villas del Rey is one of the most exclusive complexes in Playa del Rey offering resort like amenities, tennis courts, heated pool, spas, club house, gym, onsite maintenance personnel, guest parking, etc. You will be a short walk to the beach, local restaurants, and biking/hiking trails. Welcome HOME!