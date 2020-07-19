All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8515 FALMOUTH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8515 FALMOUTH Avenue

8515 Falmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8515 Falmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Fall in LOVE with this beautiful piece of paradise in Villas del Rey that has everything that you are looking for. This modern condo offers an open and functional floor plan, spacious living and dining area, updated glass fireplace, two private bedrooms - separated by the living/dining area with walk-in closets. The large balcony welcomes true California indoor-outdoor living and is waiting for summer parties. It also has recessed lighting, recently upgraded floors and bathrooms, HVAC, inside washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances. Villas del Rey is one of the most exclusive complexes in Playa del Rey offering resort like amenities, tennis courts, heated pool, spas, club house, gym, onsite maintenance personnel, guest parking, etc. You will be a short walk to the beach, local restaurants, and biking/hiking trails. Welcome HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue have any available units?
8515 FALMOUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue have?
Some of 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8515 FALMOUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 FALMOUTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
