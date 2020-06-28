8513 CASHIO Street

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom condo in desirable Beverlywood. Newly refinished wood floors throughout. Great open floor plan. Sun filled kitchen opens into dining room and spacious living room with balconies off both. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and sit up bar area. Oversized bedrooms all include large closet spaces. 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including huge master with en suite bathroom and soaking tub. Views to Hollywood sign from back upper balcony. Laundry in unit. Two tandem parking spaces in secure building. Close to Beverly Hills, Century City, The Grove, and local synagogues. More pictures coming soon.