Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

8513 CASHIO Street

8513 Cashio Street · No Longer Available
Location

8513 Cashio Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom condo in desirable Beverlywood. Newly refinished wood floors throughout. Great open floor plan. Sun filled kitchen opens into dining room and spacious living room with balconies off both. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and sit up bar area. Oversized bedrooms all include large closet spaces. 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including huge master with en suite bathroom and soaking tub. Views to Hollywood sign from back upper balcony. Laundry in unit. Two tandem parking spaces in secure building. Close to Beverly Hills, Century City, The Grove, and local synagogues. More pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 CASHIO Street have any available units?
8513 CASHIO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8513 CASHIO Street have?
Some of 8513 CASHIO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 CASHIO Street currently offering any rent specials?
8513 CASHIO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 CASHIO Street pet-friendly?
No, 8513 CASHIO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8513 CASHIO Street offer parking?
Yes, 8513 CASHIO Street offers parking.
Does 8513 CASHIO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8513 CASHIO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 CASHIO Street have a pool?
No, 8513 CASHIO Street does not have a pool.
Does 8513 CASHIO Street have accessible units?
No, 8513 CASHIO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 CASHIO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8513 CASHIO Street has units with dishwashers.

