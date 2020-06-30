8512 Tuscany Ave., #212

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub sauna tennis court

Beautiful large MODERN 2+2 Condo, Pool, Spa, Fireplace, Huge Patio, Gym, Sauna, Tennis - Located in one of the nicest condo complexes in Playa Del Rey. This unit has been remodeled with new hardwood flooring throughout, HVAC system with a smart thermostat, in house washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, gas stove and oven, recessed lighting and a cozy fireplace. It has a split floor plan for maximum privacy and a large patio that spans the whole length of the condo - each bedroom opens up with sliding doors to the patio allowing for lots of natural sunlight during the daytime. The complex has a large pool, 2 spas, tennis courts, clubhouse with sauna and gym as well as beautifully landscaped gardens. 2 Gated and secure parking spaces with interior access. Handicapped accessible with elevators.

10 minute walk to the beach, local shops and restaurants. Centrally located from all other areas in Los Angeles with easy access to three freeways. Near to Manhattan Beach, Marina Del Rey and El Segundo, PLAYA VISTA, LAX, OTIS, and LMU.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3902406)