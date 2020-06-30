All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8512 Tuscany Ave., #212
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

8512 Tuscany Ave., #212

8512 Tuscany Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8512 Tuscany Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful large MODERN 2+2 Condo, Pool, Spa, Fireplace, Huge Patio, Gym, Sauna, Tennis - Located in one of the nicest condo complexes in Playa Del Rey. This unit has been remodeled with new hardwood flooring throughout, HVAC system with a smart thermostat, in house washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, gas stove and oven, recessed lighting and a cozy fireplace. It has a split floor plan for maximum privacy and a large patio that spans the whole length of the condo - each bedroom opens up with sliding doors to the patio allowing for lots of natural sunlight during the daytime. The complex has a large pool, 2 spas, tennis courts, clubhouse with sauna and gym as well as beautifully landscaped gardens. 2 Gated and secure parking spaces with interior access. Handicapped accessible with elevators.
10 minute walk to the beach, local shops and restaurants. Centrally located from all other areas in Los Angeles with easy access to three freeways. Near to Manhattan Beach, Marina Del Rey and El Segundo, PLAYA VISTA, LAX, OTIS, and LMU.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3902406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 have any available units?
8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 have?
Some of 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 pet-friendly?
No, 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 offers parking.
Does 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 have a pool?
Yes, 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 has a pool.
Does 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 have accessible units?
Yes, 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 has accessible units.
Does 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 Tuscany Ave., #212 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College