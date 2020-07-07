All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
850 LUCILE Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

850 LUCILE Avenue

850 Lucille Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

850 Lucille Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious two-level condo in a prime Sunset Junction location! This spacious and modern 2-level condo offers 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2-car tandem parking. An inviting open-concept main floor flows from an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, through a bright, park-view dining room with private balcony, and into a roomy living room complete with powder room. Upstairs the master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, with washer and dryer. The second bedroom is complete with its own private bathroom and park views. This secure building is gated and the subterranean garage includes two tandem parking spaces and an area for additional storage. Additional amenities: Nest Thermostat, plantation shutters and surround sound. Centrally located in the heart of Silver Lake next door to Bellevue Park and~many Silver Lake hotspots such as Cliff's Edge, Kettle Black and Pine and Crane. Available for immediate occupancy. Units in this building are a rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 LUCILE Avenue have any available units?
850 LUCILE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 LUCILE Avenue have?
Some of 850 LUCILE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 LUCILE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
850 LUCILE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 LUCILE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 850 LUCILE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 850 LUCILE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 850 LUCILE Avenue offers parking.
Does 850 LUCILE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 LUCILE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 LUCILE Avenue have a pool?
No, 850 LUCILE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 850 LUCILE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 850 LUCILE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 850 LUCILE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 LUCILE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

