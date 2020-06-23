848 South GRETNA GREEN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very spacious and bright two story 4 bedroom & 3 ~ bath townhouse, in heart of Brentwood ideally located close to all your families needs and farmers market. The main level features spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, and breakfast area. Large living and family rooms with a fireplace, powder room, marble floor, French doors, wet bar, smooth ceiling, recess lights throughout and high soaring celling. Beautiful staircase leading up to 2nd floor with gorgeous skylight and four oversized bedrooms and balconies.