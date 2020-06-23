All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

848 South GRETNA GREEN Way

848 S Gretna Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

848 S Gretna Green Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious and bright two story 4 bedroom & 3 ~ bath townhouse, in heart of Brentwood ideally located close to all your families needs and farmers market. The main level features spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, and breakfast area. Large living and family rooms with a fireplace, powder room, marble floor, French doors, wet bar, smooth ceiling, recess lights throughout and high soaring celling. Beautiful staircase leading up to 2nd floor with gorgeous skylight and four oversized bedrooms and balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way have any available units?
848 South GRETNA GREEN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way have?
Some of 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way currently offering any rent specials?
848 South GRETNA GREEN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way pet-friendly?
No, 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way offer parking?
Yes, 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way offers parking.
Does 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way have a pool?
No, 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way does not have a pool.
Does 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way have accessible units?
No, 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 South GRETNA GREEN Way has units with dishwashers.
