All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 848 North CURSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
848 North CURSON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

848 North CURSON Avenue

848 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

848 North Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Melrose district, newly built, architectural gem with five bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, all hedged and gated for the utmost privacy. Its open floor plan emanates natural light throughout allowing for the ultimate indoor/outdoor luxury living flow. The living room has soaring ceilings and is open to the gourmet chef's kitchen that is equipped with Miele stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry that is sure to please the most discerning cook. Floor to ceiling pocket glass doors lead to the outdoor oasis with salt-water pool, spa and fire feature. This space is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the privacy of your own space. Second floor boasts four en-suite bedrooms with multiple balconies, sumptuous master retreat with spa-like bathroom, his and hers walk-in closets, fireplace and sitting area. Built in 2016, this home is a true work of art that you will surely want to make your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 North CURSON Avenue have any available units?
848 North CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 North CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 848 North CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 North CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
848 North CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 North CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 848 North CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 848 North CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 848 North CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 848 North CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 North CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 North CURSON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 848 North CURSON Avenue has a pool.
Does 848 North CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 848 North CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 848 North CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 North CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College