848 North CURSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Melrose district, newly built, architectural gem with five bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, all hedged and gated for the utmost privacy. Its open floor plan emanates natural light throughout allowing for the ultimate indoor/outdoor luxury living flow. The living room has soaring ceilings and is open to the gourmet chef's kitchen that is equipped with Miele stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry that is sure to please the most discerning cook. Floor to ceiling pocket glass doors lead to the outdoor oasis with salt-water pool, spa and fire feature. This space is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the privacy of your own space. Second floor boasts four en-suite bedrooms with multiple balconies, sumptuous master retreat with spa-like bathroom, his and hers walk-in closets, fireplace and sitting area. Built in 2016, this home is a true work of art that you will surely want to make your home.