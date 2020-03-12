848 Hyperion Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish 1939 Duplex a Real Find; Wonderful hardwood floors with updated kitchen featuring new stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. new floor, Wonderful new sleek and oh so clean counter tops. All new cabinets. New Stainless sink. New side by side washer and dryer in the back porch. Good size dining room and living room. The bath upgraded wonderful stall shower, plus separate tub. New floor, great tile and freshly painted. Bedrooms both have hardwood floors and French doors leading to an amazing back yard; tranquil, green and lush and it is all yours, great patio. Stones throw to Sunset Junction. Gated property Your own garage with electric door. A true Gem must see to fully appreciate. Available now. Sorry no Dogs