848 Hyperion Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 4:44 AM

848 Hyperion Avenue

848 Hyperion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

848 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish 1939 Duplex a Real Find; Wonderful hardwood floors with updated kitchen featuring new stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. new floor, Wonderful new sleek and oh so clean counter tops. All new cabinets. New Stainless sink. New side by side washer and dryer in the back porch. Good size dining room and living room. The bath upgraded wonderful stall shower, plus separate tub. New floor, great tile and freshly painted. Bedrooms both have hardwood floors and French doors leading to an amazing back yard; tranquil, green and lush and it is all yours, great patio. Stones throw to Sunset Junction. Gated property Your own garage with electric door. A true Gem must see to fully appreciate. Available now. Sorry no Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

