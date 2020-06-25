All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

8465 Quartz Avenue

8465 Quartz Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8465 Quartz Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled two bedroom home! Updated, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, newer flooring and custom cabinets, newer appliances, and recessed lighting. Spacious living room with recessed lighting. Two spacious bedrooms. Remodeled bathroom with custom vanity and tile work, contemporary fixtures. Hardwood floors. Smooth ceilings and updated light fixtures. Dual pane windows. Central air and heat. Huge lot. Spacious side patio area. Two car garage. Back yard shared with tenant in the house at the back of the lot. Immaculate and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8465 Quartz Avenue have any available units?
8465 Quartz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8465 Quartz Avenue have?
Some of 8465 Quartz Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8465 Quartz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8465 Quartz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8465 Quartz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8465 Quartz Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8465 Quartz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8465 Quartz Avenue offers parking.
Does 8465 Quartz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8465 Quartz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8465 Quartz Avenue have a pool?
No, 8465 Quartz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8465 Quartz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8465 Quartz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8465 Quartz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8465 Quartz Avenue has units with dishwashers.
