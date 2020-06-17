8461 S Halldale Ave

Amenities
Duplex for rent. 1 unit available 3 bed & 3 bath - Property Id: 199047
For rent.
The back unit is 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, up and downstairs. Hardwood floor, with backyard $2700
This property is located 15 minutes away from the new upcoming Ram stadium. A straight drive down Manchester.
Section 8 is accepted.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Each adult, must go through a credit check and fill out application.
Contact me for viewing 424-241-3667
jeniferwashingtontherealtor@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199047
Property Id 199047
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5756651)