Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

8461 S Halldale Ave

8461 Halldale Avenue · (424) 241-3667
Location

8461 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Duplex for rent. 1 unit available 3 bed & 3 bath - Property Id: 199047

For rent.
The back unit is 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, up and downstairs. Hardwood floor, with backyard $2700

This property is located 15 minutes away from the new upcoming Ram stadium. A straight drive down Manchester.

Section 8 is accepted.
Sorry, no pets allowed.

Each adult, must go through a credit check and fill out application.

Contact me for viewing 424-241-3667
jeniferwashingtontherealtor@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199047
Property Id 199047

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8461 S Halldale Ave have any available units?
8461 S Halldale Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8461 S Halldale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8461 S Halldale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8461 S Halldale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8461 S Halldale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8461 S Halldale Ave offer parking?
No, 8461 S Halldale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8461 S Halldale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8461 S Halldale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8461 S Halldale Ave have a pool?
No, 8461 S Halldale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8461 S Halldale Ave have accessible units?
No, 8461 S Halldale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8461 S Halldale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8461 S Halldale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8461 S Halldale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8461 S Halldale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
