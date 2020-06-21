All apartments in Los Angeles
844 West 97th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

844 West 97th Street

844 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

844 West 97th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
cats allowed
Casita (apartment) for rent on my property. Yes, we would be neighbors. No shared walls. It's brand new construction, 1 bedroom 429 square feet apartment . You would be the 1st to live here. Space is perfect for one person. 2 person MAX occupancy. Located near the 110 and 105 freeway, the new RAMS stadium location, LAFC stadium and USC. 1 small pet 20 lbs. or smaller allowed. No smokers please.
New appliances (stove and refrigerator), floors, doors, toilet, sinks, cabinets, etc...
New tankless water heater
New air conditioner/heater
Washer and dryer connections
1 gated parking spot include
Gated main entrance
Utilities are included until further notice.
1,350 a month.
Requirements: Online application, credit and background check. 1 year lease. 1st, last and 1,000 security deposit.
Please TEXT if you are seriously interested. Include your name, who the apartment is for and any details you would like to share. The process will move faster also if you fill out completely the application here on AVAIL. (https://www.avail.co/l/60011026)
Questions are welcomed also.
Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 West 97th Street have any available units?
844 West 97th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 West 97th Street have?
Some of 844 West 97th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 West 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
844 West 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 West 97th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 West 97th Street is pet friendly.
Does 844 West 97th Street offer parking?
Yes, 844 West 97th Street does offer parking.
Does 844 West 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 West 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 West 97th Street have a pool?
No, 844 West 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 844 West 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 844 West 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 844 West 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 West 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
