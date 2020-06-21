844 West 97th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly new construction parking recently renovated air conditioning

Casita (apartment) for rent on my property. Yes, we would be neighbors. No shared walls. It's brand new construction, 1 bedroom 429 square feet apartment . You would be the 1st to live here. Space is perfect for one person. 2 person MAX occupancy. Located near the 110 and 105 freeway, the new RAMS stadium location, LAFC stadium and USC. 1 small pet 20 lbs. or smaller allowed. No smokers please.

New appliances (stove and refrigerator), floors, doors, toilet, sinks, cabinets, etc...

New tankless water heater

New air conditioner/heater

Washer and dryer connections

1 gated parking spot include

Gated main entrance

Utilities are included until further notice.

1,350 a month.

Requirements: Online application, credit and background check. 1 year lease. 1st, last and 1,000 security deposit.

Please TEXT if you are seriously interested. Include your name, who the apartment is for and any details you would like to share. The process will move faster also if you fill out completely the application here on AVAIL. (https://www.avail.co/l/60011026)

Questions are welcomed also.

Thank you