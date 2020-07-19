All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

844 N Genesee Ave

844 North Genesee Avenue · (310) 435-9876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

844 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5300 · Avail. Oct 1

$5,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available 10/01/20 Stunning, completely remodeled unit part of a side-by-side duplex in West Hollywood area! Unfurnished. 2 bedrooms and 2 full designer bathrooms. Completed Secluded, walled & gated. It boasts an open floor plan, great for entertaining. The fully updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and with a Viking range. Formal dining area. Hardwood floors in living areas. Cararra marble in the bathrooms. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Tranquil grassy backyard. This home is close to transportation, trendy restaurants, and shopping. Great location on a quiet street. Bright and airy. Includes carport parking.

You will feel at home once you walk in, this place has it all! Other unit unit is also available and can be rented out as a complex.

Call: For Showings and more info

(RLNE5914285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 N Genesee Ave have any available units?
844 N Genesee Ave has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 N Genesee Ave have?
Some of 844 N Genesee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 N Genesee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
844 N Genesee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 N Genesee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 N Genesee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 844 N Genesee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 844 N Genesee Ave offers parking.
Does 844 N Genesee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 N Genesee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 N Genesee Ave have a pool?
No, 844 N Genesee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 844 N Genesee Ave have accessible units?
No, 844 N Genesee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 844 N Genesee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 N Genesee Ave has units with dishwashers.
