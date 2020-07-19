844 N Genesee Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Available 10/01/20 Stunning, completely remodeled unit part of a side-by-side duplex in West Hollywood area! Unfurnished. 2 bedrooms and 2 full designer bathrooms. Completed Secluded, walled & gated. It boasts an open floor plan, great for entertaining. The fully updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and with a Viking range. Formal dining area. Hardwood floors in living areas. Cararra marble in the bathrooms. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Tranquil grassy backyard. This home is close to transportation, trendy restaurants, and shopping. Great location on a quiet street. Bright and airy. Includes carport parking.



You will feel at home once you walk in, this place has it all! Other unit unit is also available and can be rented out as a complex.



Call: For Showings and more info



(RLNE5914285)