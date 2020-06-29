Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to 8432 Kittyhawk Ave in the beautiful city of Westchester. This home is spotless, meticulously maintained and is awaiting for you to call it its own. As you arrive you will notice the very pretty landscaping that invites you into this home. This cute one bedroom, one bath has been recently remolded. As you enter the home you will notice the abundance of natural light that showers each room with and beautifully engineered flooring. In the kitchen you will see the brand new granite countertops with beautiful tile backsplash. In addition there is stainless steal appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave oven, and dishwasher. The bathroom has been redone with a beautiful frame-less shower doors, and very pretty tile. As you exit the back door you will see a sun drenched lush shared backyard where you can sit and enjoy your morning coffee. There is also a shared separate laundry room right on site for added convenience. Just

minutes away from beautiful beaches, LAX, Playa Vista, LUM, and the 405.