8432 Kittyhawk
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

8432 Kittyhawk

8432 Kittyhawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8432 Kittyhawk Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to 8432 Kittyhawk Ave in the beautiful city of Westchester. This home is spotless, meticulously maintained and is awaiting for you to call it its own. As you arrive you will notice the very pretty landscaping that invites you into this home. This cute one bedroom, one bath has been recently remolded. As you enter the home you will notice the abundance of natural light that showers each room with and beautifully engineered flooring. In the kitchen you will see the brand new granite countertops with beautiful tile backsplash. In addition there is stainless steal appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave oven, and dishwasher. The bathroom has been redone with a beautiful frame-less shower doors, and very pretty tile. As you exit the back door you will see a sun drenched lush shared backyard where you can sit and enjoy your morning coffee. There is also a shared separate laundry room right on site for added convenience. Just
minutes away from beautiful beaches, LAX, Playa Vista, LUM, and the 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8432 Kittyhawk have any available units?
8432 Kittyhawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8432 Kittyhawk have?
Some of 8432 Kittyhawk's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8432 Kittyhawk currently offering any rent specials?
8432 Kittyhawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8432 Kittyhawk pet-friendly?
No, 8432 Kittyhawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8432 Kittyhawk offer parking?
No, 8432 Kittyhawk does not offer parking.
Does 8432 Kittyhawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8432 Kittyhawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8432 Kittyhawk have a pool?
No, 8432 Kittyhawk does not have a pool.
Does 8432 Kittyhawk have accessible units?
No, 8432 Kittyhawk does not have accessible units.
Does 8432 Kittyhawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8432 Kittyhawk has units with dishwashers.
