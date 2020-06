Amenities

Adorable and quaint tree lined street in Hollywood. This is a front facing unit, newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and stove, recessed lighting throughout, ample closet and storage space. 1st floor unit with private patio off the kitchen area. Washer/ dryer on site. 1 parking spot included. Close proximity to La Brea & Melrose. Available immediately.