Guy Arnone of Coastland Property Management is leasing this charming West Valley Home located in a beautiful & tranquil neighborhood in Winnetka. This highly sought-after California Bungalow has just under 1600 sq.ft. of living space, great curb appeal. The Kitchen has plenty of Counter & Cupboard space, Tile Counter Tops and Backsplash, Eat-In Area and a Pantry space. The Entry, Living, Kitchen, Dining Room & Hallway have beautiful Wood Flooring. The home is open with views to the yard and there is a Fire Place in Family Room along with beautiful wood sliding doors. The large Master Bedroom has Siting Room / Retreat, a Fir Place & Master Bath with a separate shower & Tub. The other Bedrooms are also nicely sized with Carpet Flooring & Built-In Closets. The secondary Bathroom has a Titled Tile Shower/Tub with glass enclosure. The Back Yard is private with a Covered Patio and a fenced Pool & Spa. The 2-car attached garage has direct access to the home. This home is conveniently located to both the 118 and 101 Freeways, the Northridge Fashion Center, Westfield Topanga & The Village, and Pierce College, as well as neighborhood shopping, schools & local transportation. To see this home, visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4zh17pyi7qb33bi/AABufyFHI39WXT6SH6ZWDHvta?dl=0 and for more info visit https://www.homeforsale.at/8429_COZYCROFT_AVENUE_y5vix-2e3u or call/text me @ 661.65.0989 for a private showing.