Los Angeles, CA
8429 Cozycroft Avenue
Last updated December 6 2019 at 7:57 PM

8429 Cozycroft Avenue

8429 Cozycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8429 Cozycroft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Guy Arnone of Coastland Property Management is leasing this charming West Valley Home located in a beautiful & tranquil neighborhood in Winnetka. This highly sought-after California Bungalow has just under 1600 sq.ft. of living space, great curb appeal. The Kitchen has plenty of Counter & Cupboard space, Tile Counter Tops and Backsplash, Eat-In Area and a Pantry space. The Entry, Living, Kitchen, Dining Room & Hallway have beautiful Wood Flooring. The home is open with views to the yard and there is a Fire Place in Family Room along with beautiful wood sliding doors. The large Master Bedroom has Siting Room / Retreat, a Fir Place & Master Bath with a separate shower & Tub. The other Bedrooms are also nicely sized with Carpet Flooring & Built-In Closets. The secondary Bathroom has a Titled Tile Shower/Tub with glass enclosure. The Back Yard is private with a Covered Patio and a fenced Pool & Spa. The 2-car attached garage has direct access to the home. This home is conveniently located to both the 118 and 101 Freeways, the Northridge Fashion Center, Westfield Topanga & The Village, and Pierce College, as well as neighborhood shopping, schools & local transportation. To see this home, visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4zh17pyi7qb33bi/AABufyFHI39WXT6SH6ZWDHvta?dl=0 and for more info visit https://www.homeforsale.at/8429_COZYCROFT_AVENUE_y5vix-2e3u or call/text me @ 661.65.0989 for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8429 Cozycroft Avenue have any available units?
8429 Cozycroft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8429 Cozycroft Avenue have?
Some of 8429 Cozycroft Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8429 Cozycroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8429 Cozycroft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8429 Cozycroft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8429 Cozycroft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8429 Cozycroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8429 Cozycroft Avenue offers parking.
Does 8429 Cozycroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8429 Cozycroft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8429 Cozycroft Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8429 Cozycroft Avenue has a pool.
Does 8429 Cozycroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8429 Cozycroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8429 Cozycroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8429 Cozycroft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
