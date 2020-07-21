All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8420 CARLTON WAY
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

8420 CARLTON WAY

8420 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Location

8420 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Grand old Spanish. Complete with speakeasy and all the Old Hollywood essentials. Romantic and eclectic. Pool and views. You will be sorry if you miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 CARLTON WAY have any available units?
8420 CARLTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8420 CARLTON WAY have?
Some of 8420 CARLTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 CARLTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8420 CARLTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 CARLTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8420 CARLTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8420 CARLTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8420 CARLTON WAY offers parking.
Does 8420 CARLTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8420 CARLTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 CARLTON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8420 CARLTON WAY has a pool.
Does 8420 CARLTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 8420 CARLTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 CARLTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8420 CARLTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
