Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8417 KITTYHAWK Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:16 PM

8417 KITTYHAWK Avenue

8417 Kittyhawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8417 Kittyhawk Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Delightful light and bright one bedroom on this quiet residential street in the highly desirable Westchester neighborhood. This unit benefits from tons of original charm and vintage features such as refinished oak hardwood floors, built in closets and ornate cabinetry and original tiling in the kitchen. The well proportioned unit also comes complete with a washer / dryer in unit, a range oven and a refrigerator. The large kitchen has room for a dining area and there are spacious closets in the hallway and living room as well as the bedroom. The front facing unit looks over a private and white picket fenced in front yard with beautiful lush green lawn. Driveway parking and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

