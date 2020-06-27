8417 KITTYHAWK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Delightful light and bright one bedroom on this quiet residential street in the highly desirable Westchester neighborhood. This unit benefits from tons of original charm and vintage features such as refinished oak hardwood floors, built in closets and ornate cabinetry and original tiling in the kitchen. The well proportioned unit also comes complete with a washer / dryer in unit, a range oven and a refrigerator. The large kitchen has room for a dining area and there are spacious closets in the hallway and living room as well as the bedroom. The front facing unit looks over a private and white picket fenced in front yard with beautiful lush green lawn. Driveway parking and no pets please.