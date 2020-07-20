All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:55 AM

838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue

838 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

838 Commonwealth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
yoga
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Welcome home to this fabulous single family two bedroom plus bright upstairs loft in Venice! Enjoy ocean breezes, palm trees, and everything Venice has to offer. Across the street from whole foods, shops and cafes on Abbot Kinney Blvd., and the beach! This beach house has hardwood floors, an open kitchen, remodeled bathrooms and is very bright. Upstairs is a private loft perfect as another bedroom, yoga space, office, writing space or music room. Available now!Note- the garage has been converted to a guest house which is currently being rented out. You will get full use of the yard. You and the tenant in the guest house have your own exits and entrances. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have any available units?
838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have?
Some of 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
