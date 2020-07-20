838 COMMONWEALTH Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this fabulous single family two bedroom plus bright upstairs loft in Venice! Enjoy ocean breezes, palm trees, and everything Venice has to offer. Across the street from whole foods, shops and cafes on Abbot Kinney Blvd., and the beach! This beach house has hardwood floors, an open kitchen, remodeled bathrooms and is very bright. Upstairs is a private loft perfect as another bedroom, yoga space, office, writing space or music room. Available now!Note- the garage has been converted to a guest house which is currently being rented out. You will get full use of the yard. You and the tenant in the guest house have your own exits and entrances. Street parking.