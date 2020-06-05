8377 West 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Live in the Heart of Beverly Grove, moments to 3rd Street's boutiques,restaurants,& hotels. This beautiful 4 bed 4.5 bath home has a well thought out & generous 4300+sq ft floor plan. This light filled home has a state-of-the-art Crestron smart home audio/video system w/a dedicated iPad controlled Crestron home theatre room, integrated lighting & electrical panels as well as audio/video surveillance wired throughout. The Fleetwood pocket doors create a seamless flow into the perfect entertaining backyard, complete with sparkling pool & spa right off the Chef's Kitchen. Kitchen feat a 48" WOLF range. An inviting upper-level living space with custom fireplace leads to the master suite, offering a large walk-in closet, relaxing spa-like bathroom and private hedged patio. Complete with 2 en-suite guest bedrooms & an impressive 15-seat home theatre equipped w/a 150" wide high definition movie theater. **Price is Unfurnished** Can be furnished/negotiable. Avail March 2020.