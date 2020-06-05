All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8377 West 4TH Street

8377 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8377 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Live in the Heart of Beverly Grove, moments to 3rd Street's boutiques,restaurants,& hotels. This beautiful 4 bed 4.5 bath home has a well thought out & generous 4300+sq ft floor plan. This light filled home has a state-of-the-art Crestron smart home audio/video system w/a dedicated iPad controlled Crestron home theatre room, integrated lighting & electrical panels as well as audio/video surveillance wired throughout. The Fleetwood pocket doors create a seamless flow into the perfect entertaining backyard, complete with sparkling pool & spa right off the Chef's Kitchen. Kitchen feat a 48" WOLF range. An inviting upper-level living space with custom fireplace leads to the master suite, offering a large walk-in closet, relaxing spa-like bathroom and private hedged patio. Complete with 2 en-suite guest bedrooms & an impressive 15-seat home theatre equipped w/a 150" wide high definition movie theater. **Price is Unfurnished** Can be furnished/negotiable. Avail March 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8377 West 4TH Street have any available units?
8377 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8377 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 8377 West 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8377 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8377 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8377 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8377 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8377 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8377 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 8377 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8377 West 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8377 West 4TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 8377 West 4TH Street has a pool.
Does 8377 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8377 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8377 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8377 West 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.

