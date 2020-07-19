8370 Grand View

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool hot tub media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

Breathtaking Laurel Canyon Estate - Perched on top of the hill sits this breathtaking 4 bedroom Laurel Canyon estate, where sweeping views meet sophistication. Situated on a large flat lot, the house is the perfect fusion of proximity to the city & the serenity of nature. The home features hardwood floors, stylish updates, and jetliner views throughout. The chef's kitchen boasts marble counter tops & island, exquisite tile, and high-end appliances; all overlooking the expansive living room with sprawling floor to ceiling windows. Spacious guest quarters with views of the pool and greenery create an oasis that is sure to impress all visitors. The grandiose master bedroom feels like a personal hideaway, with unparalleled views and an exclusive patio for a private perspective. The media room creates an idyllic entertainment zone while overlooking the city below. The heated pool and spa also encompass panoramic views coupled with seclusion and tranquility, making it the perfect entertainers escape. Wonderland School District



(RLNE4526443)