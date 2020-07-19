All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8370 Grand View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8370 Grand View
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8370 Grand View

8370 W Grand View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8370 W Grand View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
Breathtaking Laurel Canyon Estate - Perched on top of the hill sits this breathtaking 4 bedroom Laurel Canyon estate, where sweeping views meet sophistication. Situated on a large flat lot, the house is the perfect fusion of proximity to the city & the serenity of nature. The home features hardwood floors, stylish updates, and jetliner views throughout. The chef's kitchen boasts marble counter tops & island, exquisite tile, and high-end appliances; all overlooking the expansive living room with sprawling floor to ceiling windows. Spacious guest quarters with views of the pool and greenery create an oasis that is sure to impress all visitors. The grandiose master bedroom feels like a personal hideaway, with unparalleled views and an exclusive patio for a private perspective. The media room creates an idyllic entertainment zone while overlooking the city below. The heated pool and spa also encompass panoramic views coupled with seclusion and tranquility, making it the perfect entertainers escape. Wonderland School District

(RLNE4526443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8370 Grand View have any available units?
8370 Grand View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8370 Grand View have?
Some of 8370 Grand View's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8370 Grand View currently offering any rent specials?
8370 Grand View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8370 Grand View pet-friendly?
No, 8370 Grand View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8370 Grand View offer parking?
No, 8370 Grand View does not offer parking.
Does 8370 Grand View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8370 Grand View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8370 Grand View have a pool?
Yes, 8370 Grand View has a pool.
Does 8370 Grand View have accessible units?
No, 8370 Grand View does not have accessible units.
Does 8370 Grand View have units with dishwashers?
No, 8370 Grand View does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College