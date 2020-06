Amenities

Historical Los Angeles comes alive in this 1930's Art-Deco Apartment. Completely redone with new floors, kitchen, bath, paint, windows, and so on. Brand new gas stove and microwave, full bathtub and shower, and a huge closet for the bedroom. All pets ok! Washer and dryer in the unit. Private parking spot in the back garage. Walking distance to Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose. This is Hollywood living for sure!