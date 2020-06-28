All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

8364 Owens St.

8364 Owens Street · No Longer Available
Location

8364 Owens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3 bathroom in the heart of beautiful Tujunga California - LARGE 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOME FOR RENT Move in condition, spacious home, about 1,900 sq. ft., two story with 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. A well designed floor plan, includes living room, dining room with fire place. Large kitchen with island. Master bedroom with en suite bath, Jacuzzi bath tub and walk in closet. It is located on the first floor with direct access to backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms on second floor, with a full bathroom and balcony. Ample storage and closets throughout the house. Home includes all appliances, refrigerator, new stove, microwave, dishwasher, new washer & dryer. A/C & heating. Beautiful serene backyard perfect to unwind after a long day. Large attached garage with ample storage. Home is secured by a fence and a gate. Great freeway access to San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 credit check.

Owner pays for trash, sewer and landscaping. Renter pays for all other utilities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8364 Owens St. have any available units?
8364 Owens St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8364 Owens St. have?
Some of 8364 Owens St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8364 Owens St. currently offering any rent specials?
8364 Owens St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8364 Owens St. pet-friendly?
No, 8364 Owens St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8364 Owens St. offer parking?
Yes, 8364 Owens St. offers parking.
Does 8364 Owens St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8364 Owens St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8364 Owens St. have a pool?
No, 8364 Owens St. does not have a pool.
Does 8364 Owens St. have accessible units?
No, 8364 Owens St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8364 Owens St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8364 Owens St. has units with dishwashers.
