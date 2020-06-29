All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8354 Etiwanda Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

8354 Etiwanda Ave

8354 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8354 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with hardwood floors in living room, dining area and bedrooms. - Cozy brick fireplace. New interior paint. Central air to keep you comfortable. Relax on the patio in the large shady back yard. 2 car garage with remote opener. Extra parking space on the cement driveway.

Located just north of Roscoe Blvd between Lindley Ave and Reseda Blvd. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time and check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-Rent (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside!

Rent includes gardener. Household income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. Available now!

Schools: Cantara Elementary, Northridge Middle School, Northridge Academy or Cleveland Charter High School

Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. LIC #01370680

(RLNE5474520)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8354 Etiwanda Ave have any available units?
8354 Etiwanda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8354 Etiwanda Ave have?
Some of 8354 Etiwanda Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8354 Etiwanda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8354 Etiwanda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8354 Etiwanda Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8354 Etiwanda Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8354 Etiwanda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8354 Etiwanda Ave offers parking.
Does 8354 Etiwanda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8354 Etiwanda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8354 Etiwanda Ave have a pool?
No, 8354 Etiwanda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8354 Etiwanda Ave have accessible units?
No, 8354 Etiwanda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8354 Etiwanda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8354 Etiwanda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

