8354 Etiwanda Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great home with hardwood floors in living room, dining area and bedrooms. - Cozy brick fireplace. New interior paint. Central air to keep you comfortable. Relax on the patio in the large shady back yard. 2 car garage with remote opener. Extra parking space on the cement driveway.



Located just north of Roscoe Blvd between Lindley Ave and Reseda Blvd. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time and check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-Rent (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside!



Rent includes gardener. Household income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. Available now!



Schools: Cantara Elementary, Northridge Middle School, Northridge Academy or Cleveland Charter High School



Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. LIC #01370680



(RLNE5474520)