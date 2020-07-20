All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

835 WELLESLEY Avenue

835 Wellesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

835 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Set upon a highly sought-after Creekside lot in Brentwood, this two-story traditional home creates a truly serene oasis and is just minutes to Brentwood Farmer's Market, shops and restaurants. This bright 3 bedroom, 3 bath home includes a den and home office space. The family room and kitchen offer double height ceilings with an open floorplan that maximizes the light and views to the lush landscaping in the backyard. French doors from the living area lead to the outdoor patio space, and built-in gas barbecue. The master offers a sumptuous bath with a walk-in master closet. There is a large walk-in linen closet adjacent to the upstairs den. There is additional workspace in a bonus area inside the garage. Special features include hardwood floors, central HVAC, carpet in the bedrooms, laundry in the two-car garage, and ample additional parking. New appliances are included in the kitchen with a double oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Come experience this tranquil setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 WELLESLEY Avenue have any available units?
835 WELLESLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 WELLESLEY Avenue have?
Some of 835 WELLESLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 WELLESLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
835 WELLESLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 WELLESLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 835 WELLESLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 835 WELLESLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 835 WELLESLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 835 WELLESLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 WELLESLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 WELLESLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 835 WELLESLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 835 WELLESLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 835 WELLESLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 835 WELLESLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 WELLESLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
