835 WELLESLEY Avenue

Set upon a highly sought-after Creekside lot in Brentwood, this two-story traditional home creates a truly serene oasis and is just minutes to Brentwood Farmer's Market, shops and restaurants. This bright 3 bedroom, 3 bath home includes a den and home office space. The family room and kitchen offer double height ceilings with an open floorplan that maximizes the light and views to the lush landscaping in the backyard. French doors from the living area lead to the outdoor patio space, and built-in gas barbecue. The master offers a sumptuous bath with a walk-in master closet. There is a large walk-in linen closet adjacent to the upstairs den. There is additional workspace in a bonus area inside the garage. Special features include hardwood floors, central HVAC, carpet in the bedrooms, laundry in the two-car garage, and ample additional parking. New appliances are included in the kitchen with a double oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Come experience this tranquil setting.