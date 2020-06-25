835 South LUCERNE Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

STUNNING REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH IN WINDSOR VILLAGE! NO SHARED WALLS! 15 foot ceilings in Living, Master, Dining, & BD1. Only been lived in for 18 months. Chef's kitchen stainless steel appliances. Brand new A/C & heat. Dark hardwood & tiled bathrooms. Private Entry from elevator. Side by side parking. Located near parks, MAF Museum, & Library! Top unit, so no one above you. UNREAL Views of DTLA both day & night. Working fireplace. Grounds very well kept with lush gardens & pool & jacuzzi! conveniently located to the Koreatown, Downtown, and West LA areasTenants to pay for utilities & water. AVAIL after Nov 21, 2019