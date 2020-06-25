All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
835 South LUCERNE Boulevard
835 South LUCERNE Boulevard

835 South Lucerne Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

835 South Lucerne Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
STUNNING REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH IN WINDSOR VILLAGE! NO SHARED WALLS! 15 foot ceilings in Living, Master, Dining, & BD1. Only been lived in for 18 months. Chef's kitchen stainless steel appliances. Brand new A/C & heat. Dark hardwood & tiled bathrooms. Private Entry from elevator. Side by side parking. Located near parks, MAF Museum, & Library! Top unit, so no one above you. UNREAL Views of DTLA both day & night. Working fireplace. Grounds very well kept with lush gardens & pool & jacuzzi! conveniently located to the Koreatown, Downtown, and West LA areasTenants to pay for utilities & water. AVAIL after Nov 21, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard have any available units?
835 South LUCERNE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard have?
Some of 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
835 South LUCERNE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 South LUCERNE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

