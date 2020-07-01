All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

8348 Tunney Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath single story home with yard! - This property is located in a nice and quiet area!! Home has been remodeled and upgraded. Hard surface flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with solid counter tops. Living and dining area have wooden floor. Newer kitchen cabinets with appliances such as oven, cook top, microwave and dishwasher. Central air conditioning and heating unit. Garage and inside laundry room. Backyard has big patio with outside kitchen, weekly gardener services included. LOCATION BENEFITS Many Nearby Restaurants, markets, and schools and easy access to 101. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available Now. No smoking please.

(RLNE5393201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8348 Tunney have any available units?
8348 Tunney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8348 Tunney have?
Some of 8348 Tunney's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8348 Tunney currently offering any rent specials?
8348 Tunney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8348 Tunney pet-friendly?
Yes, 8348 Tunney is pet friendly.
Does 8348 Tunney offer parking?
Yes, 8348 Tunney offers parking.
Does 8348 Tunney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8348 Tunney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8348 Tunney have a pool?
No, 8348 Tunney does not have a pool.
Does 8348 Tunney have accessible units?
No, 8348 Tunney does not have accessible units.
Does 8348 Tunney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8348 Tunney has units with dishwashers.

