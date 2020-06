Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Private patio entry to a stunning townhome! Beautiful large main area with laminate flooring and many built-in upgrades. Kitchen is recently renovated with white cabinets and newer appliances. Large breakfast area! Master suite with large closets and attached bath. Attached 2 car garage. This unit is spotless and ready for immediate occupancy. The unit can be leased furnished for a minimal fee. Refrigerator, washer/dryer may be included but are not warranted by the landlord.