8331 Cedros Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Priority goes to applicants who can move in immediately.!!



Text for fastest response!! We get a lot of calls for properties we post.



2 Bedrooms

3 Bathrooms

1,230 Square Feet



$1,995/mo

Security Deposit: $2,195

***Approved Credit Required***

Pets: No



Nicely upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom town house! This home features upgraded flooring throughout and has been freshly painted. Kitchen features brand new counter tops and newly painted cabinets. It also features 2 large bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms and half bathroom downstairs as well. Washer and dryer in unit and gas burning fire place.



Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Buyer/Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Property Marketed By: LuxeLeases



Courtesy of: VANTAGE VIEW REALTY, INC.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21292



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4485547)