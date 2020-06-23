All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8331 Cedros Avenue

8331 N Cedros Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8331 N Cedros Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Priority goes to applicants who can move in immediately.!!

Text for fastest response!! We get a lot of calls for properties we post.

2 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
1,230 Square Feet

$1,995/mo
Security Deposit: $2,195
***Approved Credit Required***
Pets: No

Nicely upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom town house! This home features upgraded flooring throughout and has been freshly painted. Kitchen features brand new counter tops and newly painted cabinets. It also features 2 large bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms and half bathroom downstairs as well. Washer and dryer in unit and gas burning fire place.

Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Buyer/Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Property Marketed By: LuxeLeases

Courtesy of: VANTAGE VIEW REALTY, INC.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21292

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4485547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 Cedros Avenue have any available units?
8331 Cedros Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 Cedros Avenue have?
Some of 8331 Cedros Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 Cedros Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Cedros Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Cedros Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8331 Cedros Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8331 Cedros Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8331 Cedros Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8331 Cedros Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8331 Cedros Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Cedros Avenue have a pool?
No, 8331 Cedros Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8331 Cedros Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8331 Cedros Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Cedros Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8331 Cedros Avenue has units with dishwashers.
