8329 Regis Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available July 5, unfurnished. This home has been updated and maintained with love, that's obvious as soon as you pull up! It's also obviously been designed for maximum enjoyment, from the grassy front and back yards, to the covered patio with kitchen window pass-through, to the new open plan kitchen/living/dining room with hardwood floors where sunlight filters in all day! Call this kitchen home! With gorgeous new Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances that go perfectly with the hip Carrara backsplash extending all the way to the ceiling; it's all so open, clean and new. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled and spa-like (more beautiful marble tiling to love!), so you can enjoy some zen moments. Plenty of space to call your own in over 1400 sq ft along with an attached 2 car garage finished with new drywall, epoxy floor and built-in shelving. Sip on a crisp Sauv Blanc on your covered HEATED patio or the extended deck, perfect for sunbathing. This quiet tree-lined street in Westchester is a perfect place to call home. If you're a frequent traveler, super easy airport access will be a huge plus. You're also central to both the Westside (such as Silicon Beach, Culver City, Playa Vista, Marina del Rey) and the South Bay. Come check out Westchester and see what it's all about! FEATURES Freestanding Home UNFURNISHED 1420 sq ft 3BD/2BA Complete Remodel Great for Entertaining Central Heat Gorgeous Wood Flooring and Some Areas with New Plush Carpet Covered, Heated Patio and Back Deck Grassy Front and Back Yards Master with En Suite and Walk In, Built Out Cedar Closet Washer/Dryer in Garage Spacious updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances included: Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Fridge 2 Car Attached Finished Garage DETAILS One year min. lease; security deposit = 1 mo's rent To move in: 1st month's rent + security deposit Some pets considered with add'l security deposit Tenant pays all utilities Owner pays gardener Available June 23