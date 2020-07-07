All apartments in Los Angeles
8329 Regis Way
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:34 AM

8329 Regis Way

8329 Regis Way · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8329 Regis Way, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available July 5, unfurnished. This home has been updated and maintained with love, that's obvious as soon as you pull up! It's also obviously been designed for maximum enjoyment, from the grassy front and back yards, to the covered patio with kitchen window pass-through, to the new open plan kitchen/living/dining room with hardwood floors where sunlight filters in all day! Call this kitchen home! With gorgeous new Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances that go perfectly with the hip Carrara backsplash extending all the way to the ceiling; it's all so open, clean and new. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled and spa-like (more beautiful marble tiling to love!), so you can enjoy some zen moments. Plenty of space to call your own in over 1400 sq ft along with an attached 2 car garage finished with new drywall, epoxy floor and built-in shelving. Sip on a crisp Sauv Blanc on your covered HEATED patio or the extended deck, perfect for sunbathing. This quiet tree-lined street in Westchester is a perfect place to call home. If you're a frequent traveler, super easy airport access will be a huge plus. You're also central to both the Westside (such as Silicon Beach, Culver City, Playa Vista, Marina del Rey) and the South Bay. Come check out Westchester and see what it's all about! FEATURES Freestanding Home UNFURNISHED 1420 sq ft 3BD/2BA Complete Remodel Great for Entertaining Central Heat Gorgeous Wood Flooring and Some Areas with New Plush Carpet Covered, Heated Patio and Back Deck Grassy Front and Back Yards Master with En Suite and Walk In, Built Out Cedar Closet Washer/Dryer in Garage Spacious updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances included: Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Fridge 2 Car Attached Finished Garage DETAILS One year min. lease; security deposit = 1 mo's rent To move in: 1st month's rent + security deposit Some pets considered with add'l security deposit Tenant pays all utilities Owner pays gardener Available June 23

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8329 Regis Way have any available units?
8329 Regis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8329 Regis Way have?
Some of 8329 Regis Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8329 Regis Way currently offering any rent specials?
8329 Regis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 Regis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8329 Regis Way is pet friendly.
Does 8329 Regis Way offer parking?
Yes, 8329 Regis Way offers parking.
Does 8329 Regis Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8329 Regis Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 Regis Way have a pool?
No, 8329 Regis Way does not have a pool.
Does 8329 Regis Way have accessible units?
No, 8329 Regis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 Regis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8329 Regis Way has units with dishwashers.

